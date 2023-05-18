Montgomery replaces Laing as British High Commissioner to Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Montgomery takes over from Catriona Laing who recently concluded four years as High Commissioner to Nigeria.

The UK High Commission in a statement issued in Abuja stated that Montgomery on Thursday presented his letter of credence to President Muhammadu Buhari.

It stated that Montgomery reaffirmed commitment to strengthening the ties between the UK and Nigeria.

“I look forward to working with the people of this great country, including those in government, in the private sector and in civil society.

“I will do all I can to help build a more prosperous Nigeria and strengthen the partnership between our countries”, the statement quoted him as saying.

Richard is an experienced diplomat who has worked in different parts of the world including previously in Nigeria.

Prior to becoming the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard was the UK Executive Director at the World Bank Group Board from 2018 to 2022 in Washington DC, USA.

He has held various senior positions in the Department of International Development (DFID) including; Director for Asia, Caribbean & Overseas Territories Division, Country Director for Pakistan.

He also previously served as the DFID Country Director in Nigeria from 2009 to 2013.