ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Mock voter accreditation confirms efficiency of BVAS machines – INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun, Dr Mutiu Agboke, on Saturday urged the electorate to have confidence in the efficiency of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

BVAS Machine.
BVAS Machine.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“The Commission put up this mock accreditation to test run the efficiency or efficacy of the BVAS.

“In recent times, most of our conversations, discussions and enlightenment have been on the need for the public not to erode their confidence in the BVAS.

“This mock is a deliberate and conscious effort by INEC to determine how the BVAS would perform; how it is going to run and what is the speed of the accreditation,’’ he said.

Agboke added that results obtained at the mock exercise indicated that INEC’s purpose for it had been achieved.

“Most of the people that showed up for accreditation were accredited within seconds.

“It shows that even if we have crowds on Election Days, we can get them accredited as fast as possible to cast their votes.

“This mock exercise is to also tell Nigerians that we are ready; your confidence in BVAS should be strong and you do not need to be discouraged in any way,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mock exercise began by 8.30 a.m. in most of the assigned units visited in Osogbo, Egbedore, Orolu and Ede North local government areas.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mock voter accreditation confirms efficiency of BVAS machines – INEC

Mock voter accreditation confirms efficiency of BVAS machines – INEC

Buhari arrives Nasarawa for Tinubu's rally, project commissioning

Buhari arrives Nasarawa for Tinubu's rally, project commissioning

Naira: Arewa youths accuse Atiku of playing politics with Nigerians’ hardships

Naira: Arewa youths accuse Atiku of playing politics with Nigerians’ hardships

Makinde gives free bus ride to Oyo state residents amid fuel scarcity

Makinde gives free bus ride to Oyo state residents amid fuel scarcity

Kenyan, Kibet wins 8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Kenyan, Kibet wins 8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Jetlyfe Aviation goes all out for biggest private jet event, The Jet Gala

Jetlyfe Aviation goes all out for biggest private jet event, The Jet Gala

Nigerians should hold me responsible if I fail - Peter Obi

Nigerians should hold me responsible if I fail - Peter Obi

How Wike deceived other G-5 Governors by faking support for Obi - PDP

How Wike deceived other G-5 Governors by faking support for Obi - PDP

Obi is the light; APC, PDP represent darkness - Babachir Lawal

Obi is the light; APC, PDP represent darkness - Babachir Lawal

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

athlete running at the Lagos city Marathon

Lagos govt announces travel advisory for Lagos City Marathon

Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele.

CBN will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele