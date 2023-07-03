ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Mmesoma’s father claims JAMB manipulated his daughter's UTME result

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ejikeme accused JAMB of manipulating his daughter's UTME result.

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]
Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Ejikeme made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Onitsha.

NAN reports that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), had accused Ejikeme of using a software to manipulate her score to 362 as against 249.

According to him, “My daughter has been taking the first position from her nursery school till now. Some of these results are still with me and I have shown them to some journalists who came to my house and they were surprised.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I showed her results to them and they were like wow. Those who have met with her will know she can’t manipulate results.

“I am just explaining to the world that my daughter’s result has been manipulated. I am not happy about it, they gave her result to another person and they are still intimidating her. What they are doing is not good.”

In her reactions, Miss Ejikeme described the allegation of result manipulation as unfair as she did not use any software to manipulate her score as claimed by JAMB.

Miss Ejikeme said that she used her exam registration number to login into JAMB portal and printed out her result through her phone.

She said that since JAMB and the Department of State Security Service were working together, they should have completed investigation before releasing result, saying that she’s innocent of the allegation of result manipulation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mmesoma’s father claims JAMB manipulated his daughter's UTME result

Mmesoma’s father claims JAMB manipulated his daughter's UTME result

Tinubu to defend election victory on Tuesday

Tinubu to defend election victory on Tuesday

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma

FCTA announces outbreak of diphtheria infection as 4-yr-old dies in Abuja

FCTA announces outbreak of diphtheria infection as 4-yr-old dies in Abuja

Senate to resume sitting on Tuesday after Sallah holiday

Senate to resume sitting on Tuesday after Sallah holiday

CBN urges FUTA to adopt e-naira for all financial transactions

CBN urges FUTA to adopt e-naira for all financial transactions

Pernod Ricard Nigeria provides sustainable water for community as part of its global initiatives

Pernod Ricard Nigeria provides sustainable water for community as part of its global initiatives

NYSC warns forging certificates to result in 2-3 years jail term

NYSC warns forging certificates to result in 2-3 years jail term

BREAKING: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Ribadu and Service Chiefs

BREAKING: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Ribadu and Service Chiefs

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu