Mmesoma’s father claims JAMB manipulated his daughter's UTME result

Ejikeme made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Onitsha.

NAN reports that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), had accused Ejikeme of using a software to manipulate her score to 362 as against 249.

According to him, “My daughter has been taking the first position from her nursery school till now. Some of these results are still with me and I have shown them to some journalists who came to my house and they were surprised.

“I showed her results to them and they were like wow. Those who have met with her will know she can’t manipulate results.

“I am just explaining to the world that my daughter’s result has been manipulated. I am not happy about it, they gave her result to another person and they are still intimidating her. What they are doing is not good.”

In her reactions, Miss Ejikeme described the allegation of result manipulation as unfair as she did not use any software to manipulate her score as claimed by JAMB.

Miss Ejikeme said that she used her exam registration number to login into JAMB portal and printed out her result through her phone.