Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

News Agency Of Nigeria

The protesters gathered at the entrance gate of the high-rise court to press home their demands.

Bello Bodejo, President of Miyetti Allah [Thecable.ng]

The protesters, who carried a big banner with inscription: "Free Bello Bodejo” gathered at the entrance gate of the high-rise court to press home their demands. Other members of the group also carried placards which read: “DIA, Free Bodejo Now,” “Release Bodejo.”

Comrade Kabir Matazu, who spoke on behalf of the group, said his arrest and detention was unlawful. According to him, in a democratic society, rule of law is the building block.

“You cannot arbitrarily arrest individual without proper charge and arraigning him in court.

“That is why we have gathered our members across the country to come here to agitate and also make our voice heard.

“We call on the Nigerian security agencies should, without further delay, free and release unconditionally, Bello Bodejo, the president of Miyetti Allah,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court had, on March 5, fixed today for the hearing of Bodejo’s motion on notice, seeking his unconditional release from the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA)’s custody.

Justice Ekwo had, on February 22, gave the Federal Government seven days to file charge against the detained Bodejo. The judge gave the order following the expiration of the earlier order granted the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to remand Bodejo for 15 days in the custody of DIA pending conclusion of his investigation.

NAN reports that the Federal Government, in a motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/141/2024, sought an order to remand Bodejo, the sole respondent, in the NIA custody pending conclusion of investigation and arraignment in court.

The motion was dated and filed February 5 by M.B. Abubakar, Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation in the office of the AGF and Minister of Justice. In the affidavit deposed to by Noma Wando, a litigation officer in the ministry, he said Bodejo was arrested on January 23 in Malia, Nasarawa State and was in custody.

Wando said that his arrest was predicated on the alleged raising up an armed militia in detriment of the nation’s unity contrary to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. According to him, the suspect/respondent is being investigated for offences which constitute threat to national security under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022).

News Agency Of Nigeria

