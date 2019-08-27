Founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, has turned himself in to the Nigeria Police Force for questioning over rape allegations.

Busola Dakolo, a photographer, alleged during a taped interview in June that Fatoyinbo raped her twice when she was a teenager.

Fatoyinbo finally met with officers at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Abuja early on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, two months after Dakolo filed a petition against him.

The pastor dismissed Dakolo's allegation as false and stepped down from the pulpit until very recently.

Fatoyinbo has also filed complaints of criminal conspiracy and falsehood against Busola Dakolo with the authorities.

Another former member of his church alleged in July that the pastor raped her during a meeting between the two in 2017.