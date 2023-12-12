'Ministry of Senior Citizens Affairs' advocated for by Deputy Chief Whip

The lawmaker made this appeal on Tuesday, December 12, during the 2023 Service Fair organised by the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) in Abuja, which centered around the theme "Equity by Design, Delivering Multi-Sectoral Inclusion for Older Persons."

Oriyomi-Onanuga stated that such a ministry is crucial for the proper coordination and implementation of social protection services aimed at enhancing the lives of older persons in the country.

She highlighted that the proposed ministry would oversee the coordination of social protection and intervention programs designed to alleviate the challenges faced by senior citizens.

The lawmaker expressed her belief that older citizens, who have dedicated their lives in active service to the nation, deserve comprehensive support from Nigeria.

She further assured stakeholders of the House's commitment to endorsing and expediting the passage of any appropriation bill aimed at catering to the welfare of older persons in the nation.

Emem Omokaro, the Director-General of the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), also addressed the audience during the event.

She noted the NSCC's collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure the quality of life and welfare of older persons in the country.

Omokaro highlighted the challenges faced in recognising aging as a development issue within national systems at the federal, state, and local government levels.

She urged authorities to move away from perceiving older persons merely as welfare recipients and instead consider the significant implications of the growing youth population entering older age.

The NSCC Director-General stressed the need for collective efforts to address issues associated with the aging population in Nigeria. She stated, "Ageism and stereotypes diminish the value of older persons' contributions to society. This results in policies and practices that do not adequately utilise their skills, knowledge, and experience."