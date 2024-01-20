ADVERTISEMENT
Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message

News Agency Of Nigeria

The impact of the explosion was said to have been felt as far away as 15km from the scene of the blast.

Ibadan explosion [Vanguard News]
Ibadan explosion [Vanguard News]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister and members of UCH management, led by the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo toured the hospital to assess the impact of the explosion.

“I was told that 17 victims were brought in alive, 10 among them have been treated and discharged.

“I have seen the remaining seven; they are doing so well. I asked them how the care has been and they said they are getting excellent care.

“I am very happy about that and I am sure that the president will also be very happy about that,’’ Alusa said at the end of the tour.

He said he was an emissary of President Bola Tinubu who has empathy for the victims and the determination to improve healthcare delivery.

Alausa commended UCH for the comprehensive attention paid to victims in its care.

He said the second reason for his visit was to assess structures affected by the explosion in the hospital.

He assured that the ministry would assist UCH in repairing some of the damaged structures.

“The Chief Medical Director has assured that the hospital’s engineering team will conduct integrity tests to arrive at the state of impacted structures and needed intervention.

“We want to ensure that patients, staff and visitors are safe in the hospital,’’ Alausa stressed.

Earlier, Otegbayo remarked that repair of the damaged structures had already started before the minister’s visit.

“The repairs had started, especially at the areas where the glasses shattered. We wanted the minister to see the effect; we hope to continue with the repairs as we await the promise made by the minister.

“The patients are doing very well. The state government is picking their bills,’’ Otegbayo said.

No fewer than five persons were reported to have died and 77 others were injured when the explosion occurred at Bodija, a residential area adjacent to UCH.

The impact of the explosion was said to have been felt as far away as 15km from the scene of the blast.

The explosion affected some structures at the state government secretariat, and at UCH, among many other adjoining areas.

It affected the hospital’s medical museum, main theatre, clinics, School of Nursing hostel, a 33kva plant and patient lifts, among others.

It also destroyed at least 10 cars and left about 30 houses at different stages of destruction in its track in the Oyo State capital.

Oyo State government is interrogating a suggestion that the blast arose from explosives stored in the Bodija residential area by illegal miners.

