New Minister of Interior plans to protect Nigeria's borders with tech

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister says it's important to deploy ultra-modern technology to secure every part of the nation's borders.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

The minister made this known during an interactive session with the newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo said that it had become imperative to deploy ultra-modern technology to secure every part of the nation's border especially, now that insecurity is becoming the order of the day globally.

"We need to secure them to ensure that either our land, air, or sea is well protected against any form threat arising from those areas.

"It has become necessary to complement and to consolidate on what the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is already doing.

"So, we need to move at a faster pace and make sure we secure our territory as a nation. So for me, it's something that must be done. There's no option other than to do it.

"You see, I don't lead from the back, I lead from the front. I have the instruction of President Bola Tinubu to make sure that there are reforms, which is a renewed hope agenda of this government.

"Which actually finds its footing in the Interior Ministry and its agencies being the custodian of internal security of the country," he said.

The minister assured Nigerians that the ministry would not disappoint the president in his quest to bring a reform to government agencies especially, NIS whose core mandate is to secure the nation’s borders.

He urged the personnel of the service not to disappoint him, as he is ready to build on the performance of the service to enable the Federal Government deliver on the renewed hope agenda.

The minister also promised that all the bottlenecks surrounding the issuance of visa and passport would be looked into with the aim of sanitising the system.

