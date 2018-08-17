Pulse.ng logo
Minister says Buhari's government will not share money around

Lai Mohammed Minister says Buhari's government will not share money



Minister says Buhari's government will not share money around play

Lai Mohammed said the past government which shared money around left the country in a mess.

(NAN)

Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari led government isn't the type that shares money.

The Minister said the current government will rather invest in infrastructural development which will translate to wealth creation.

Mohammed, who inspected the rehabilitated Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa road project in Niger state on Friday, August 17, 2018 said the past government which shared money around left the country in a mess.

He said, “people are complaining of no money and high cost of living, but I want to tell you that it would have been worse today but for the massive infrastructural development this government is investing on.’’

ALSO READ: Minister says Nigeria can’t face another civil war

Continuing, Mohammed said, “We are not a government that will share money like what others did which put the country in a mess.

Nigeria can’t face another civil war - Lai Mohammed play

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed

(FMIC)

“This government believes in investing in infrastructure because if you get this rightly, it will translate to wealth creation.

"People complaining about lack of money in circulation easily forgot that for 16 years, one political party was in power, sharing money, when this road became completely failed.”

Fraudulent politicians accusing Buhari of doing nothing - Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, has accused ‘fraudulent politicians in Abuja’ of playing down the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Mohammed spoke while inspecting ongoing construction of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on Thursday, described as disheartening that "some politicians have made it their pastime" to criticize the current administration for allegedly neglecting the two regions "without any verifiable proof".

