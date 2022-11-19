RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister orders lawyers to ensure justice for maid allegedly killed by guardian

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen has directed the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) to ensure justice for the underage housemaid allegedly tortured to death by her guardian.

Mrs Pauline Tallen (PremiumTimesNG)
Tallen said in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja that the maid sought help from neighbours who took her to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, but she died due to loss of blood.

“While our hearts are with the family of the deceased, I have directed the National President of FIDA to ensure that justice is served and the perpetrator brought to book.

“We cannot continue to condone such unruly behaviours that run contrary to the laws of the land.

“Every child deserves a right to quality life and to education and nothing short of this will be tolerated as we work towards ending violence against every citizen, particularly women and girls,’’ she stated.

The minister noted that such atrocities were often perpetrated by women and condemned the hiring of underage house helps, which she said violated the provisions of the Child Rights Acts 2003.

“You cannot bring forth children that you cannot cater for.

“Every Nigerian Child has rights which when violated must be visited with prosecution under the Child Rights Acts,’’ the minister stressed.

