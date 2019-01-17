The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has reportedly assured Nigerian students that the ongoing ASUU strike would soon be suspended.

Adamu while speaking at the 10th convocation ceremony of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State on Thursday, January 17, 2018, appealed to the striking lecturers to be patient with the Federal Government saying the ''strike will soon be called off.''

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked the Federal Government to release N50b to show its commitment to the agreement on revitalization of public universities.

The union’s president, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi according to Premium Times said on Wednesday, January 17, 2019 as a condition for suspending the strike which started on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

The N50 billion will form the first tranche of the N220 billion government agreed for the project this year and add to the N20 billion earlier released for the year, Premium Times reports.

Ogunyemi reportedly said ASUU is not asking the government to release the whole N220 billion at once.

‘’The N50 billion they will release now, if you add to what they released, N20 billion for last year, we would have 150 billion left for the rest of the year and that has been spread over the next three quarters.

“That’s what we’ve been saying as our minimalist position,” Ogunyemi said

Recall that ASUU earlier asked the government to pay N220b as a condition for calling off the ongoing strike.