Minister Matawalle bans unauthorised use of camouflage uniforms

Matawalle said the present security situation warranted that only the Armed Forces and the Police should use camouflage uniforms while on joint operations.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja by Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Information, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Matawalle warned agencies affected to abide by the directive.

According to the minister, the present situation does not support the unregulated use of military camouflage by people and agencies not authorised to do so.

“This is because criminals among us have taken advantage of the military, police and other security agencies’ gears to perpetrate crimes,” he added.

Matawalle therefore said banning paramilitary agencies from using military camouflage was to bring sanity to the system and checkmate criminals. The minister said that the armed forces and the police would enforce the ban which was earlier announced by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu.