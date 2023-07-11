'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

The Head of the agency’s Abuja Operations Office, Mr Justin Uwazuruonye, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Abuja. He said though charming and appealing, it is better to have interlocking bricks only on walkways or driveway floors in homes.

He added that “we always discourage people from building on natural waterways and with our knowledge of water and soil, if you prevent water from infiltrating into the soil, you will have high volume with high velocity of water.

“With that, it is impossible to suspend water and with the growing trend, everyone wants to have interlocking in homes.

“The way some people do their interlocking even complicates the issue; some people will put cellophane bags, they will cement the ground and totally prevent water from infiltrating the soil.

“We cannot continue to alter nature, when we continue with this act, we will continue to pay for it, just like the case of Trademore Estate at Lugbe, Abuja.”

He said it is important for Nigerians to cultivate the habit of having green areas around homes and communities.

“Open your interlockings, have grasses and trees grow in your surroundings because these vegetations have a role to play.