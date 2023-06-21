Millionaires emerge in Yahaya Bello’s maiden Essay Competition

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emmanuel Adeyemi of The Sun Newspaper, emerged overall winner with a price of N2 million, while Richard Elesho of PM News came second, winning N1 million.

Julius Atabor of Daily Independent Newspaper emerged Second Runner up, winning N500,000.

In his remarks at the award presentation and prize giving ceremony at the Government House Lokoja, Bello promised to institutionalise “Essay Competition for Journalists” as a way of boosting the morale of practicing Journalists in Kogi.

The governor commended the journalists for their tremendous performance in the competition, saying they remained his own.

“If you don’t develop your own, who will develop them, though it is a bit late but better late than never.

“The most important thing is that this particular event has been institutionalised. By the grace of God, it will outlive my administration,” Bello said.

The governor commended organisers of the event for helping to develop and boost the morale of journalists in the state.

Bello said his administration had performed tremendously well in all sectors of the economy which had impacted positively in the lives of Kogi people.

“All I want to be remembered for, is a leader who was determined and dogged in fighting and providing visionary leadership for his people, and at the end of the day I would have been satisfied."

He urged the winners and all participants at the competition to learn from the event, and endeavour to put in their best in subsequent editions.

According to the governor, the next edition of the GYB Essay Competition will be coming up in September.

On his part, the National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Mr Chris Isiguzo congratulated the Kogi journalists for the incredible talents and passion demonstrated at the competition.

According to him, the competition serves as a great challenge to the vital roles the journalists play in society.

“Your pursuit of truth, commitment to delivering accurate information and unwavering dedication to upholding the journalistic ethics are indeed commendable.

“I congratulate the winners,” he said

Isiguzo appreciated the governor for his unwavering support for journalists in building a better Kogi through the establishment of the competition both at the state and national levels.

The NUJ president encouraged the journalists to continue their pursuits of excellence, always maintaining the highest standard of professionalism and integrity.

Earlier, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Mr Kingsley Fanwo commended the journalists for their doggedness in fighting against corruption, injustices, crimes and criminalities, among others.

Fanwo thanked the governor for changing the narratives in fighting for the course of journalists both in the state and Nigeria at large.

In his vote of thanks, the overall Award winner, Adeyemi, thanked the governor for the initiative in boosting the morale of journalists in the state.