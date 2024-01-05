Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said the military remained focused on its campaign against insurgents and operations against other criminals across the country.

According to him, troops are hunting terrorists in their hiding places and conducting targeted offensives to destroy them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that troops had neutralised several leaders of terrorist groups and their foot soldiers as well as degraded their fighting capabilities.

“During the week in focus, troops conducted ambushes, raids, fighting patrols and other forms of offensives against terrorists.

“These offensive actions resulted in 43 terrorists being neutralised and 115 arrested.

“Troops recovered 87 assorted weapons and 666 assorted ammunition comprising 11 AK-47 rifles, one FN rifle, two pump action guns and eight locally fabricated guns.

“Also recovered are 11 Dane guns, two locally fabricated pistols, one Makarov pistol, one Beretta pistol, one fabricated SMG, one locally-made mortar with one empty bomb, four IEDs, 17 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 592 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, four rounds of 7.5mm ammo, one round of 9mm ammo and 36 live cartridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Others are 18 empty cases of 7.62mm special, two bandoliers, 13 magazines, two vehicles, 21 mobile phones, nine motorcycles, 15 bicycles, two tricycles, five baofeng HH radios and the sum of N1.6 million amongst other items,” he said.

Buba added that troops also apprehended 17 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 39 kidnapped hostages in the South-South region.

He said the troops denied theft of crude oil estimated at N159.6 million and recovered weapons and other items during the period.

He added that troops destroyed 20 dugout pits, 29 boats, 31 storage tanks, one tricycle and three vehicles.

“Other items recovered include 24 cooking ovens, three pump machines, and 25 illegal refining sites as well as recovered 315,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,200 litres of illegally refined AGO and 3,158 litres of DPK.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We assure you that we will defeat the terrorists on the battlefield and in their hiding places in order that our country can flourish again.

“We call on the public to continue to act responsibly and be forthcoming for the progress of our nation.