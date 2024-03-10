ADVERTISEMENT
Military kills 20 IPOB fighters in Imo, destroys several shrines, hideouts

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buba said that the shrine at the camp was littered with shallow graves indicative of ritual killings.

Military kills 20 IPOB fighters in Imo, destroys several shrines, hideouts [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]
Military kills 20 IPOB fighters in Imo, destroys several shrines, hideouts [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

The Combined troops of Operation UDO KA, have eliminated 20 IPOB/ESN terrorists and destroyed their command centre in Mother Valley, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo.

The operation was conducted together with the police, civil defence and Department of State Services personnel.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, that the operation was held on March 7, 2024.

Buba said the troops destroyed about 50 tents, the terrorists Supreme Headquarters, Command and Control Centre, and their Military Council Headquarters.

Other structures destroyed include the terrorists' residences, offices, logistic bases, temples and shrines.

According to him, the camp has been well concealed with foliage that affords the criminals cover from air surveillance.

Buba said the camp also had sufficient power supply, and several farms and livestock to sustain the terrorists.

“During the operations, troops also encountered several command IEDs and ditches along the axis to the camp.

“All were detonated and ditches covered with excavators before reaching the camp.

“The location is identified to be the supreme headquarters, command and control centre as well as the Military Council Headquarters of IPOB/ESN.

“Following a firefight, troops neutralised 20 terrorists and recovered several quantities of assorted weapons such as G3 rifles, AK47 rifles, auto pump action guns, double barrel guns, locally made pistols and RPG bombs,” he said.

The Defence spokesman said the troops also recovered 226 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 216 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 172 live cartridges, four AK47 magazines and three G3 magazines.

Others are several quantities of IEDs, POS devices, baofeng radios, mobile phones, CCTV cameras, inverters and batteries, and Biafra flags, among others.

Buba said that the shrine at the camp was littered with shallow graves indicative of ritual killings.

“The ritual killings at the camp account for the several cases of missing persons in the region.

“The recovered items are being processed and analysed for their intelligence value.

“Nevertheless, troops are sustaining the momentum and going in pursuit of the terrorist and their cohorts, dislodging them from their enclaves,” he added.

