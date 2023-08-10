Military Junta in Niger forms new government

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine , a 21-member government has been established. Notably, high-ranking generals from the newly formed military governing council will be at the helm of the defense and interior ministries.

Meanwhile, on the diplomatic front, a notable convergence of global powers is set to unfold today in Abuja, the capital of Niger. Distinguished diplomats representing the United Nations, the African Union, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are gathering for an emergency summit focused on the evolving political landscape in the Niger Republic.