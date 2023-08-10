ECOWAS leaders gather for emergency summit over Niger coup

The summit comes two weeks after the coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from power, shaking the stability of the fragile nation. The ECOWAS, composed of 15 member nations, has expressed its commitment to pursuing a diplomatic solution to the crisis while keeping open the possibility of employing force if deemed necessary.

The high-stakes meeting, scheduled to take place in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, is anticipated to yield crucial decisions, according to a statement released by the regional organisation on Tuesday, August 08, 2023.

In a bid to curb a series of coups that have plagued several member states since 2020, ECOWAS had given the military leaders who took control on July 26 a deadline to reinstate President Bazoum or face potential military intervention. However, the coup leaders remained defiant, letting the deadline lapse without any action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contemplation of a military intervention in Niger, one of the world's poorest nations, has ignited deliberations within ECOWAS and has prompted concerns from neighboring countries, including Algeria and Russia.

Niger's neighboring states, Mali and Burkina Faso, both governed by military regimes that seized power through coups, have warned that such an intervention would be tantamount to a declaration of war against their nations.

In an additional twist to the crisis, a former emir of Nigeria's Kano city, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, revealed that he had engaged with the coup leaders to mediate the turmoil. Sanusi, though not an official government representative, communicated his interactions with coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani. He indicated his intent to deliver a "message" to Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, emphasising his close association with Tinubu.

Current ECOWAS chair, Nigeria, has maintained a firm stance against the recent coup, the fifth in Niger's history since gaining independence from France in 1960.

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo emphasised the stakes for ECOWAS as he addressed the media before his departure to Abuja on Wednesday, July 09, 2023. Embalo asserted that the future of the regional organisation was in jeopardy due to a string of coups in its member states – Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger. He reaffirmed Bazoum's status as Niger's legitimate president and called for an end to coup-related instability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerns over President Bazoum's well-being also came to the forefront, with the United Nations expressing worry about his reported detention and subpar living conditions. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the reported "deplorable living conditions" faced by Bazoum and his family.