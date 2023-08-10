ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ECOWAS leaders gather for emergency summit over Niger coup

Ima Elijah

Bazoum was allegedly isolated and subjected to meager sustenance, including dry rice and pasta.

President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The summit comes two weeks after the coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from power, shaking the stability of the fragile nation. The ECOWAS, composed of 15 member nations, has expressed its commitment to pursuing a diplomatic solution to the crisis while keeping open the possibility of employing force if deemed necessary.

The high-stakes meeting, scheduled to take place in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, is anticipated to yield crucial decisions, according to a statement released by the regional organisation on Tuesday, August 08, 2023.

In a bid to curb a series of coups that have plagued several member states since 2020, ECOWAS had given the military leaders who took control on July 26 a deadline to reinstate President Bazoum or face potential military intervention. However, the coup leaders remained defiant, letting the deadline lapse without any action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contemplation of a military intervention in Niger, one of the world's poorest nations, has ignited deliberations within ECOWAS and has prompted concerns from neighboring countries, including Algeria and Russia.

Niger's neighboring states, Mali and Burkina Faso, both governed by military regimes that seized power through coups, have warned that such an intervention would be tantamount to a declaration of war against their nations.

In an additional twist to the crisis, a former emir of Nigeria's Kano city, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, revealed that he had engaged with the coup leaders to mediate the turmoil. Sanusi, though not an official government representative, communicated his interactions with coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani. He indicated his intent to deliver a "message" to Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, emphasising his close association with Tinubu.

Current ECOWAS chair, Nigeria, has maintained a firm stance against the recent coup, the fifth in Niger's history since gaining independence from France in 1960.

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo emphasised the stakes for ECOWAS as he addressed the media before his departure to Abuja on Wednesday, July 09, 2023. Embalo asserted that the future of the regional organisation was in jeopardy due to a string of coups in its member states – Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger. He reaffirmed Bazoum's status as Niger's legitimate president and called for an end to coup-related instability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerns over President Bazoum's well-being also came to the forefront, with the United Nations expressing worry about his reported detention and subpar living conditions. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the reported "deplorable living conditions" faced by Bazoum and his family.

CNN's report further highlighted that Bazoum was allegedly isolated and subjected to meager sustenance, including dry rice and pasta.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

GOC urges soldiers to sustain teamwork, sportsmanship in operations

GOC urges soldiers to sustain teamwork, sportsmanship in operations

Gunmen kill 21 persons, 7 sustain injuries in Plateau

Gunmen kill 21 persons, 7 sustain injuries in Plateau

Gov Uzodinma reiterates his support for security agencies

Gov Uzodinma reiterates his support for security agencies

APC advises Zamfara Govt. to focus on security

APC advises Zamfara Govt. to focus on security

World Bank halts progress of new projects in Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

World Bank halts progress of new projects in Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

Gov. Idris approves ₦675m furniture allowance for elected Council Chairmen

Gov. Idris approves ₦675m furniture allowance for elected Council Chairmen

NGO donates relief materials to 105 displaced households in Plateau

NGO donates relief materials to 105 displaced households in Plateau

Military Junta in Niger forms new government

Military Junta in Niger forms new government

APC UK strategises for active participation in Tinubu’s administration

APC UK strategises for active participation in Tinubu’s administration

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria