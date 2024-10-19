ADVERTISEMENT
Military denies detaining dismissed Air Force officer at Minna cantonment

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said it was important to address the misinformation that sought to undermine the integrity of both TRADOC NA, its leadership and the entire personnel of the command.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations for TRADOC, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba dismissed the allegation in a statement on Friday.

Uba said the allegation published by an online medium on Wednesday had alleged that some officers of TRADOC connived, arrested and detained a civilian on the ‘Orders of the Commander’, over suspicion that he wanted to defraud a food vendor.

“It is essential to set the records straight as to what transpired between Miss Lynda Moses (one of the food vendors in TRADOC Officers Mess) and the man Deekae Sunday Kiaka (a dismissed NAF personnel) of the Nigerian Airforce Base in Minna.

“Investigation revealed that Miss Lynda Moses had reported a case to the Military Police (MP) in Minna Military Cantonment sometime in September 2024 of theft against one fake Sgt Deekae Sunday of the NAF Base in Minna.

“She alleged that the sum of N1.1 million was withdrawn from her First Bank Account.

“On receipt of the case, the MP was able to arrest the suspect on Oct. 6 since the offence was committed in Minna Cantonment when the suspect visited the victim at her business place.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that the accused was a dismissed personnel of the NAF Minna.

“Investigation further revealed that the accused has been impersonating a serving ‘Sgt’ in the NAF whereas had since been dismissed from the NAF over a similar fraudulent crime in the past,” he said.

Uba said that the suspect further confessed that he came to the TRADOC officers’ Mess to see Miss Lynda Moses where he requested her mobile phone to play a game, to keep himself busy while Lynda was attending to her customers at her sales point in the TRADOC Mess.

According to him, during interrogation, the suspect pleaded that the matter should be resolved by the MP in Minna Military Cantonment and should not be taken to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

He added that the suspect also signed an undertaking to refund the stolen money while the MP asked him to get a surety to perfect the undertaking.

According to Uba, the accused requested that his cellphone should be given to him to call someone (who turned out to be another of his fiancé), Miss Chinwendu Nnadozie, a reporter with Daily Independent in Niger.

“When Miss Chinwendu Nnadozie was invited to the MP office in the Cantonment, she introduced herself as fiance to the accused and accepted to stand as a surety to the accused.

“The acceptance of Nnadozie confirmed that the accused was double-dealing in terms of marriage, promising to marry the two ladies at the same time.

“These allegations represent a calculated attempt by a felon to deliberately tarnish the good reputation of TRADOC NA and its leadership,” he added.

The spokesman said it was expected that the media outlet (Independent Nigeria) to have thoroughly verified the claims before publication as well as adhering to journalism ethics.

According to him, this unprofessional conduct could be a huge disappointment to the journalism profession.

He assured that the case would be handed over to the police for possible prosecution on completion of the ongoing MP investigation.

“As we work together towards achieving the security, peace and development of our beloved nation, we expect all personnel of TRADOC to maintain discipline and sustain their unalloyed commitment to achieving the objectives of the command."

News Agency Of Nigeria

