RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Military airstrikes kill 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Army says the Joint troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have eliminated scores of Boko Haram/Islamic States West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in recent encounters in Borno.

Troops kill ISWAP leader Bako, 37 other terrorists; 1,199 surrender in 2 weeks
Troops kill ISWAP leader Bako, 37 other terrorists; 1,199 surrender in 2 weeks

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Nwachukwu said the troops had on Saturday morning observed the movement of six Gun Trucks within Sambisa Forest general area, which were subsequently located at a settlement near Yuwe.

He said that the trucks later moved to a remote location, where they were joined by other terrorist elements, in what seemed like a convergence for a meeting.

According to him, more than 50 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters were observed to have gathered at the meeting.

“Having clearly identified the terrorists’ hideout, the Air Component of OPHK immediately dispatched two aircrafts to conduct air interdiction on the location.

“The strikes, which were carried out under cover of darkness, were successful and devastating, as battle damage assessment corroborated by local sources revealed that over 37 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized, while several of them reportedly suffered varying degrees of injury,” he said.

Nwachukwu also disclosed that the combat air crew of the air component, located another set of four Gun Trucks about six Kilometers South West of Bama, as the aircraft retreated to base after the air interdiction.

He said the air crew immediately relayed the coordinates of the location of the gun trucks to troops of the Land Component.

He added that land forces promptly engaged the location with artillery fire bombardment and neutralised the insurgents’ gun trucks.

According to him, the successful joint operations conducted by both the air and land components, with the support of other security agencies under OPHK has yet again underscored the importance of synergy and cooperation in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

“Troops of OPHK remain resolute and unshaken in their effort to bring the insurgents to their knees,” he added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC providing platform for youths to unlock potential- Former AGF

APC providing platform for youths to unlock potential- Former AGF

Former Agric Minister Sayyadi Ruma buried in Katsina

Former Agric Minister Sayyadi Ruma buried in Katsina

Military airstrikes kill 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments

Military airstrikes kill 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments

Buhari congratulates Sen Mamora on wedding of twin daughters

Buhari congratulates Sen Mamora on wedding of twin daughters

On Goodluck Jonathan [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

On Goodluck Jonathan [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

NDLEA arrests SS2 student, seizes London-bound cocaine in latest drug busts

NDLEA arrests SS2 student, seizes London-bound cocaine in latest drug busts

Osinbajo: 'Nigeria's future is very bright'

Osinbajo: 'Nigeria's future is very bright'

Atiku says APC is a clueless, incompetent party

Atiku says APC is a clueless, incompetent party

Buhari to attend Climate Change conference in Glasgow, Peace Summit in Paris

Buhari to attend Climate Change conference in Glasgow, Peace Summit in Paris

Trending

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

FG plans to borrow N82 billion to buy mosquito nets

A baby under a mosquito net (image used for illustration) [Guardian]