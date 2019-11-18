The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to announce a date for a supplementary election after it declared the rerun of election in Kogi West Senatorial District held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, inconclusive.

While the date for the supplementary election will be announced later, the electoral body declared the rerun of election inconclusive because the margin of win was less than the total cancelled votes.

Senator Dino Melaye (pictured) had won the February 23 election that was later overturned by an election tribunal that ordered a rerun, a decision upheld by the Court of Appeal [TheCable]

According to INEC, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi, scored a total of 80,118 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, scored 59,548 votes.

The returning officer, Prof. Olayinde Lawal, stated that the margin between the two candidates is 20,570.

Lawal, who declared the election inconclusive, said he decided not to declare a winner because of the slim margin between the two leading candidates.

The Saturday election was held after Melaye lost his appeal against the decision of the National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal to sack him as the senator representing Kogi West.

The election tribunal had sacked Melaye as the representative of the Kogi West senatorial district in the Senate in a ruling in August.