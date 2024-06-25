ADVERTISEMENT
Meet 21 Nigerian politicians who own multi-billion naira properties in Dubai

Bayo Wahab

The properties are located in posh areas including Marsa Dubai, Al Merkadh, Palm Jumeirah, Wadi Al Safa, Madinat Al Mataar, and Burj Khalifa.

Nigerian politicians who own multi-billion naira properties in Dubai.

A BusinessDay investigation indicates that in less than two decades, about 200 politically exposed Nigerians have invested ₦1.49 trillion in the Dubai property market.

According to the report, most of the properties belonging to Nigerian politicians include flats, villas, two or three-bedrooms, villas, studios, and hotel rooms.

The properties are located in posh areas including Marsa Dubai, Al Merkadh, Palm Jumeirah, Wadi Al Safa, Madinat Al Mataar, and Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building among others.

Meet 21 Nigerian politicians with multi-billion naira properties in Dubai.

Atiku Abubakar has been in the Nigerian political scene since 1989.
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and his daughter, Hadiza, own several properties in the United Arab Emirates. The report linked a three-bedroom flat estimated at $1.23 million at Palm Tower and a one-bedroom flat at Trade Centre Second to Atiku and his Hadiza.

The 23-year-old daughter also reportedly owns another two-bedroom flat estimated at $289,305.75 at Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid.

Lateef Fagbemi
Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi reportedly owns a $85,846 property at Al Hebiah Third.

Nasir El-Rufai
Also at Al Hebiah Third, a four-bedroom apartment estimated at $193,084 reportedly belongs to the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.
The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, is linked to eight properties valued at $2.28 million.

The properties are located in posh locations such as Burj Khalifa, Al Yelayiss, Al Barsha South Fourth, and Town Square Safi 2.

Ifeanyi Ubah
Nine properties are linked to the Senator representing Anambra South, Patrick Ifeanyi Uba, eight of which are traced to his wife, Uchenna Uba.

The property linked to Uba is valued at $1.13 million, and while the values of all the properties belonging to his wife were not stated, two of them are reportedly valued at $294, 516 each.

Attahiru Bafarawa
The former Governor of Sokoto State, who recently decried the situation of Nigeria after bandits reportedly sacked him from his 10,000 hectares of land in Kaduna, also has seven properties valued at $1.48 million linked to him.

Another real estate asset located at Palm Jumeirah and estimated at $750,112 was also traced to the former governor’s wife.

Ahmed Markafi
A property at Burj Khalifa valued at $$822,016 was traced to Ahmed Markafi, who served as governor of Kaduna State from 1999 to 2007.

Amadu Adah Ali, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his daughter, Khadijah Nneamaka Ali, are linked to three properties. One property traced to his daughter is valued at $422,887.

Former Governor of Borno State, Maina Ma’aji Lawan, is linked to 11 properties in Dubai.

Christabel Bentu, a former special assistant to Joshua Dariye, a one-term governor of Plateau State, has one property to her name.

In 2005, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested Bentu over an allegation that she was assisting Dariye to launder money.

Nenadi Esther Usman.
Nigeria’s former finance minister, Nenadi Esther Usman was linked to one property.

Jimoh Ibrahim
Seven properties were linked to Jimoh Ibrahim, the senator representing Ondo South.

The former Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu will spend nearly 10 years in prison.
Five properties were traced to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who is currently serving a jail term in the United Kingdom

Orji Uzor Kalu.
Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia State governor has one property in his name.

Also, a former military governor of old Bendel State, Jeremiah Useni, was linked to one property.

Osita Chidoka
A real estate asset valued at $101,793.37 and located at Jabal Ali First was traced to Osita Chidoka, former Aviation Minister.

Olisa Metuh
Another real estate asset was linked to Olisa Metuh, the former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Abdulsalami Abubakar
A property at Marsa Dubai reportedly belongs to Abdulsalami Abubakar, Nigeria’s former head of state.

A property valued at $1.025 million is reportedly owned by Hassan Ardo Tukur, former principal secretary to former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji.
Another real estate asset at Marsa Dubai was traced to the former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Sabitun Ikuforiji.

Finally, a property in the area was also linked to Dan Etete, Nigeria’s former petroleum minister.

