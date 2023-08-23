Matawalle vows to prove his critics wrong, says he understands security matters

After the President assigned the Ministry of Defence to the former Governor of Zamfara State, criticisms trailed his appointment as many people made reference to his perceived inability to tame insecurity in Zamfara.

In response to his critics, the minister expressed confidence in himself, saying he has the capacity to handle his new assignment.

Matawalle said this while speaking at a reception organised for him in Abuja.

He said, “I have been hearing some people saying my brother Badaru (Minister of Defence) and I do not have the capacity to serve as ministers of defence, these people do not even understand what security is.

“Therefore, this is not where the problem is, what matters most is one’s determination, courage, and opportunity.”

Recalling his efforts aimed at addressing insecurity in Zamfara State, Matawalle said one of the measures he put in place secured the people of the state against bandits for nine months.

He said some of the security measures he initiated as Governor of Zamfara State have been adopted by other state governors.

“When I was governor of Zamfara State, we took all necessary measures to secure the state. There was a time when we went 100 days without any security challenges. We also spent nine months without a single person being harmed.

“All measures I took to curb the security problems in Zamfara State, I have to do it first and other governors followed suit. This is because I have a strong understanding of security matters,” the ex-governor said.

The Minister, however, assured the people of Zamfara State that he and the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru would work together to bring an end to insecurity in the country.