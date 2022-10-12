RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Matawalle urges northern women to seek political offices through election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has urged Northern women to seek political offices through active participation in the nation’s electoral processes.

Gov. Matawalle (TheNation)
Gov. Matawalle (TheNation)

Matawalle made the call while receiving the National President of Jamiyyar Matan Arewa, Hajiya Rabi Saulawa, at the Government House, Gusau on Tuesday.

Read Also

Matawalle said women always accused politicians of marginalisation when they did not participate in active politics by seeking political offices through election.

“Your organisation is said to be non political, but you have to allow and encourage your members to participate actively in politics, win confidence of the electorate.

“Through that you get acceptance from the establishment and the electorate.

” In Zamfara State, we take the issue of Women and girl child serious; that is why today we have three women as commissioners, six special advisers and several directors-general and senior special and special assistants,” Matawalle said.

He said that for the first time, his administration appointed 46 women among Caretaker Council members across the 14 local government areas of the state.

The governor pointed out that with the synergy between the Executive and the Legislature, the Child Rights Act became a reality in Zamfara State.

He promised to continue working towards women inclusiveness in politics and governance of the state.

Earlier, Saulawa, accompanied by the Zamfara Executive members of the association, said she was in the state to familiarise herself with the activities of state chapter of the association.

Saulawa commended the governor for salvaging women and children caught in the web of banditry and kidnapping in the state.

She lauded Matawalle’s effort in ending banditry and securing lasting peace in the state.

Saulawa urged the governor not to relent in his efforts at making Zamfara safe, especially for women and children.

She, however, called for expanded opportunities for women to participate in politics and governance in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pres. Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Pres. Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Lagos to become Africa’s model mega city by 2052 – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos to become Africa’s model mega city by 2052 – Sanwo-Olu

NASS’ll pass 2023 Appropriation Bill in December – Lawan

NASS’ll pass 2023 Appropriation Bill in December – Lawan

Germany to return I,130 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Germany to return I,130 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Matawalle urges northern women to seek political offices through election

Matawalle urges northern women to seek political offices through election

ASUU to decide suspension of strike on Thursday

ASUU to decide suspension of strike on Thursday

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha denies looting Nigeria’s treasury

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha denies looting Nigeria’s treasury

Lagos: Why Nigerian government quickly approved new airport in Lekki

Lagos: Why Nigerian government quickly approved new airport in Lekki

PDP: Sam Amadi rejects appointment of Atiku's campaign council

PDP: Sam Amadi rejects appointment of Atiku's campaign council

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Flood renders hundreds of people homeless in Kogi State. (Punch)

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Tompolo

Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke and Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila (SkyDaily)

We’ve seen light at end of tunnel — ASUU