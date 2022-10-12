Matawalle urges northern women to seek political offices through election

Matawalle said women always accused politicians of marginalisation when they did not participate in active politics by seeking political offices through election.

“Your organisation is said to be non political, but you have to allow and encourage your members to participate actively in politics, win confidence of the electorate.

“Through that you get acceptance from the establishment and the electorate.

” In Zamfara State, we take the issue of Women and girl child serious; that is why today we have three women as commissioners, six special advisers and several directors-general and senior special and special assistants,” Matawalle said.

He said that for the first time, his administration appointed 46 women among Caretaker Council members across the 14 local government areas of the state.

The governor pointed out that with the synergy between the Executive and the Legislature, the Child Rights Act became a reality in Zamfara State.

He promised to continue working towards women inclusiveness in politics and governance of the state.

Earlier, Saulawa, accompanied by the Zamfara Executive members of the association, said she was in the state to familiarise herself with the activities of state chapter of the association.

Saulawa commended the governor for salvaging women and children caught in the web of banditry and kidnapping in the state.

She lauded Matawalle’s effort in ending banditry and securing lasting peace in the state.

Saulawa urged the governor not to relent in his efforts at making Zamfara safe, especially for women and children.