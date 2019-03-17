The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the alleged killing of Christians in some parts of the country.

The group made this known in a statement issued to newsmen by its spokesman, Comrade Samuel Edeson in Ebonyi state.

MASSOB also called on Igbos to be vigilant and take on the responsibility of securing their areas.

The statement reads: “It is very unfortunate that these ethnic cleansing commenced immediately after presidential election which INEC was subjected to announce Mohammed Buhari as winner.

“MASSOB remind the citizens that prior to the presidential election mostly within the campaign periods, the terrorist activities of Fulani herdsmen suddenly reduced because Mohammadu Buhari and his Fulani cabals controlling Nigeria Federal government does not want to refresh the damaging effects of the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the consciousness of the people because of their votes.

“It is very disheartening that overwhelming evidences abounds on the incessant, systematic and well coordinated attacks, killings and ethnic cleansing of Christian dominated villages of Kaduna, Taraba, Benue, Plateau and Ebonyi States recently after presidential election that was executed by Fulani herdsmen. The security agents in their bid to deceive the international communities will label the attackers as gunmen instead of the real culprits.

“Having clinched power through dubious and corruptible means, MASSOB reminds the people of Biafra to be more vigilant and conscious of their residential environment because President Mohammadu Buhari led federal government and his Fulani/APC cabals will unleash many dangerous and systematic mayhem that will subject the cowardly people of Nigeria to political and economical islamisation of Nigeria. This is the religious command and ordinances of Othman Dan Fodio of the Islamic caliphate.

“MASSOB also congratulate the people of Biafra for harkening unto our directives in supporting and voting for the candidates we presented to pilots the political space of Biafra land.”

MASSOB also congratulated politicians from the South-East who were victorious in the just concluded elections, and urged them to always promote the interest of Igbos.