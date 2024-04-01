Man stabs brother to death for drinking 'Sholi' in their room

The spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Bauchi. He said the suspect was arrested following a report received by the Divisional Police Officer, Township Police Station, Bauchi, and detectives from the division were drafted to the scene immediately.

“They rushed the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) but he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The development prompted the detectives to initiate a manhunt for the suspect, who was apprehended near the Kasuwan Shanu area of Bauchi metropolis.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the detectives revealed that the suspect used a knife and stabbed his elder brother on the 31 March 2024 at about 0400hrs after an argument between them,” he said.

Wakil added that the altercation started when the younger brother (suspect) asked his elder brother (victim) to stop taking Cold Patch liquid popularly known as ‘Sholi’ in their room because of the unpleasant odour of the liquid.

“Both of them became furious with each other and began fighting. Shortly after mediation, the suspect ran and picked a sharp object, suspected to be a knife, and stabbed the victim in his stomach.

“Further investigations revealed that both men were always fighting using dangerous weapons,” he added.