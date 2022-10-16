RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Man kidnaped after withdrawing 800k from bank found unconscious in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa said it had found a kidnapped 45-year old man in Suletankarkar Local Government Area of the state.

Man kidnaped after withdrawing 800k from bank found unconscious in Jigawa/Illustration. [Vanguard]

Shehu said the victim, Malam Dauda and resident of Maigatari Bawan Allah village in Garki LGA, was found unconscious by pond side along Gumel-Babura road in Suletankarkar LGA on Thursday.

He explained that the victim, after regaining consciousness in Suletankarkar Primary Healthcare Centre where he was taken by NSCDC personnel, alleged that he was kidnapped in Dutse, on Wednesday, along Dutse-Kiyawa road after withdrawing N800,000 from a bank.

“He narrated that it was while he was trying to board a motorcycle to the motor park that a taxi pulled over and the driver asked him where he was traveling to.

“And when he told the driver that he was travelling to Garki, the driver told him to enter the car as he was also going the same way,” he said.

The Spokesperson added that the victim narrated that after boarding the car with other passengers already in it, they reached Suletankarkar LGA when it was already dark.

According to his narration, from there he couldn’t locate where they headed to and only found himself in a building together with other hostages.

According to him, the victim alleged that one of the hostages told him that he came to the state to buy beans and was kidnapped and taken to the area.

Shehu said the family of the victims were later contacted by the kidnappers to pay N5 million as ransom which he asked them not to give.

“As a result, the suspected kidnappers forced him to inhale a substance which made him unconscious, only to wake up in hospital and told he was found by the pond side.

”The victim is a staff member of Local Education Authority in Garki LGA,” Shehu said.

According to him, the Corps, in collaboration with other security agencies, is working to apprehend the suspects and rescue the remaining kidnapped victims.

He, therefore, advised residents and other members of the public not to board commercial vehicles at undesignated motor parks so as not to fall prey to criminal elements and their hideous plans.

