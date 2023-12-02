Malta Guinness crowned iconic malt drink of the year at the 2023 Brandcom awards.

This recognition stands as a testament to the brand's exceptional excellence, unwavering popularity, and substantial contributions to the malt beverage industry.

The 2023 BrandCom Awards, organized by Brand Communicator, Africa's foremost brands and marketing publication, took place at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The award, presented to Malta Guinness, acknowledges the brand's outstanding quality, significant market influence, steadfast consumer loyalty, and pioneering strides that have set a benchmark for others in the malt drink sector.

The decisive selection process for the 'Iconic Malt Drink of the Year' award at the 2023 Brandcom Awards involved presenting the nominees to a distinguished panel of seasoned experts and professionals from various sectors within the integrated marketing communication industry. After meticulous assessment of each brand's attributes, market impact, and consumer reception, Malta Guinness emerged as the unequivocal victor.

This was not solely based on its exceptional product quality and unparalleled flavor profile, nor its profound influence on the malt drink sector but its consistent delivery of exceptional quality, its ability to captivate consumer taste preferences, and its pivotal role in shaping and leading the malt beverage market.

The decision stands as a testament to Malta Guinness' enduring legacy, unwavering commitment to innovation, and remarkable ability to resonate with and satisfy consumer preferences, underscoring its sustained excellence and significant contribution to the malt industry.

Ife Odedere, Senior Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, reflected on the prestigious recognition: "We're delighted to accept this prestigious award. Malta Guinness epitomizes the can-do spirit of Nigerians, inspiring us to elevate our brand to new heights of greatness while opening doors to endless possibilities for our consumers to continue enjoying a world of good.”

Malta Guinness, renowned for its 'World of Good' campaign, has consistently garnered accolades, including the 'Africa’s Best Premium Quality Non-Alcoholic Malt Drink' at the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards recently. Additionally, the brand secured the Consumer Choice Award for the First Choice & Most Loved Malt Drink, further solidifying its dominance in the market.