ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Malta Guinness crowned iconic malt drink of the year at the 2023 Brandcom awards

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyMaltaGuinness.

Malta Guinness crowned iconic malt drink of the year at the 2023 Brandcom awards.
Malta Guinness crowned iconic malt drink of the year at the 2023 Brandcom awards.

Recommended articles

This recognition stands as a testament to the brand's exceptional excellence, unwavering popularity, and substantial contributions to the malt beverage industry.

The 2023 BrandCom Awards, organized by Brand Communicator, Africa's foremost brands and marketing publication, took place at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The award, presented to Malta Guinness, acknowledges the brand's outstanding quality, significant market influence, steadfast consumer loyalty, and pioneering strides that have set a benchmark for others in the malt drink sector.

ADVERTISEMENT
Malta Guinness crowned iconic malt drink of the year at the 2023 Brandcom awards
Malta Guinness crowned iconic malt drink of the year at the 2023 Brandcom awards Pulse Nigeria

The decisive selection process for the 'Iconic Malt Drink of the Year' award at the 2023 Brandcom Awards involved presenting the nominees to a distinguished panel of seasoned experts and professionals from various sectors within the integrated marketing communication industry. After meticulous assessment of each brand's attributes, market impact, and consumer reception, Malta Guinness emerged as the unequivocal victor.

This was not solely based on its exceptional product quality and unparalleled flavor profile, nor its profound influence on the malt drink sector but its consistent delivery of exceptional quality, its ability to captivate consumer taste preferences, and its pivotal role in shaping and leading the malt beverage market.

The decision stands as a testament to Malta Guinness' enduring legacy, unwavering commitment to innovation, and remarkable ability to resonate with and satisfy consumer preferences, underscoring its sustained excellence and significant contribution to the malt industry.

Ife Odedere, Senior Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, reflected on the prestigious recognition: "We're delighted to accept this prestigious award. Malta Guinness epitomizes the can-do spirit of Nigerians, inspiring us to elevate our brand to new heights of greatness while opening doors to endless possibilities for our consumers to continue enjoying a world of good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Malta Guinness, renowned for its 'World of Good' campaign, has consistently garnered accolades, including the 'Africa’s Best Premium Quality Non-Alcoholic Malt Drink' at the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards recently. Additionally, the brand secured the Consumer Choice Award for the First Choice & Most Loved Malt Drink, further solidifying its dominance in the market.

To delve deeper into the exciting world of Malta Guinness, follow @maltaguinessng on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC aims for victory in Edo 2024 elections – Senate President Akpabio

APC aims for victory in Edo 2024 elections – Senate President Akpabio

NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin

NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin

FCTA committed to support, nurture talent for sustainable economic growth - Wike

FCTA committed to support, nurture talent for sustainable economic growth - Wike

FG promotes 32,361 personnel across Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire, & Correctional Services

FG promotes 32,361 personnel across Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire, & Correctional Services

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining 4 abducted FUDMA students - Police

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining 4 abducted FUDMA students - Police

Usage of obsolete equipment by FRCN, NTA is unacceptable - Minister Idris

Usage of obsolete equipment by FRCN, NTA is unacceptable - Minister Idris

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining abducted FUDMA students – Police

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining abducted FUDMA students – Police

BUA Group Chairman Rabiu declines APC standing committee nomination

BUA Group Chairman Rabiu declines APC standing committee nomination

Malta Guinness crowned iconic malt drink of the year at the 2023 Brandcom awards

Malta Guinness crowned iconic malt drink of the year at the 2023 Brandcom awards

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tribunal orders INEC to provide materials in Kogi guber poll within 48 hours

Tribunal orders INEC to provide materials in Kogi guber poll within 48 hours

Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye. [Voice of Nigeria]

FG says Nigeria records 27,698 cases of SGBV in 6 states

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo]

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary

15,750 teachers write professional qualifying examination [The Punch]

15,750 teachers write professional qualifying examination