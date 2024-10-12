ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Male students have higher tendencies to cheat in exams – Unilorin Don

News Agency Of Nigeria

The expert on education stated that cheating was also found to be directly related to the academic ability of the students.

Male students have higher tendencies to cheat in exams – Unilorin Don
Male students have higher tendencies to cheat in exams – Unilorin Don

Recommended articles

Abdullah made the submission in Ilorin in a paper presented at the 266th Lecture of the University.

The paper was titled: “A Psychological Perspective on the Systemic Inconsistencies in the Nigerian Educational System”.

The don stated that the research was an attempt to understand students' psychology and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is also to determine the relationship between background variables and cheating tendencies among students of Federal Universities in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, a 50-item multiple test on developmental psychology was administered to 268 final-year students, selected across all programmes.

He explained that the sample students sat for the test and a photocopy of each script was scored and recorded by the researchers.

Abdullah explained further that unmarked original answer scripts were returned to the students and each of them was required to mark his or her own scripts.

“Since the original test was answered in pencil, the students had ample opportunity to alter earlier choices, if they wished, as their lecturers dictated correct answers to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The study found that the majority of students (70.5 per cent), manifested cheating behaviour, and more male students had higher tendencies to involve in all forms of cheating than female students,” he said.

The expert on education stated that cheating was also found to be directly related to the academic ability of the students.

He added that the motivation for cheating was higher among low achievers.

Abdullah pointed out that the high rate of cheating by the students was not consistent with their expressed negative attitude toward cheating, thereby creating a kind of paradox.

Similarly, Abdullah recommended the evolvement of a more objective means of assessing learning outcomes, rather than written examinations,

ADVERTISEMENT

He also advocated the need for the government to formulate a more functional educational policy based on African personality, moral values and ethics.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG begins construction of Gateway Inland Dry Port in Ogun

FG begins construction of Gateway Inland Dry Port in Ogun

Declare state of emergency on egg production in Nigeria - Poultry owners tell FG

Declare state of emergency on egg production in Nigeria - Poultry owners tell FG

Kano govt uncovers ₦1.5bn fraud in foreign scholarship scam

Kano govt uncovers ₦1.5bn fraud in foreign scholarship scam

Lagos should prioritise food production above building estates – Stakeholders

Lagos should prioritise food production above building estates – Stakeholders

Male students have higher tendencies to cheat in exams – Unilorin Don

Male students have higher tendencies to cheat in exams – Unilorin Don

Food Security should be collective responsibility of all Nigerians - APC Chieftain

Food Security should be collective responsibility of all Nigerians - APC Chieftain

Zamfara govt gives reasons for disengaging 109 contract teachers

Zamfara govt gives reasons for disengaging 109 contract teachers

Tinubu condoles with Mele Kyari over daughter’s death

Tinubu condoles with Mele Kyari over daughter’s death

You're being fed wrong advice on the economy - Ndume tells Tinubu

You're being fed wrong advice on the economy - Ndume tells Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aston Villa preparing harder for Man United visit than Bayern, says Emery

Aston Villa preparing harder for Man United visit than Bayern, says Emery

FG appeals to Gov Adeleke over $1.9m tax dispute with mining companies

FG appeals to Gov Adeleke over $1.9m tax dispute with mining companies

Shettima directs overhaul of road safety measures to reduce accidents [Presidency]

Shettima directs overhaul of road safety measures to reduce accidents

Ola Olukoyede. [Facebook]

You know your members who live above their means - EFCC boss tells pastors