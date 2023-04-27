Malami denies missing 48M crude oil barrels, calls allegations baseless

Speaking at the House ad hoc committee, Malami stated that the alleged missing 48 million barrels of crude oil is a baseless and unfounded allegation without merit.

He dismissed the possibility of the sales of the oil without remitting to the federation account.

“Let me state on record and for the benefit of Nigerians and the committee that the allegations relating to the 48 million barrels are baseless. The allegation is unfounded. It lacks merit and indeed substance.

“The allegation in its own right is devoid of any reasonable ground pointing to a material suspicion cogent enough to invoke the constitutional oversight of the committee,” he said.

Malami further noted that the petition written by Protect the World Organisation (PWO) lacks the credibility to initiate an investigation on the matter.

“I am here for open engagement for Nigerians to see what we are doing,” he said.