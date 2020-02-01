A statement by Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, indicated that Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, education, science and technology commissioner, had swapped with Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye of the establishment and training ministry.

The statement quoted the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, as saying that the change was “with immediate effect”.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the two commissioners were part of the first batch of 14 commissioners inaugurated by Gov Makinde on Aug. 15, 2019.