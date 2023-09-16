Makinde inaugurates Iseyin Campus of Ladoke Akintola of Technology

In his address at the occasion, Makinde announced that the campus, to be known as LAUTECH College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources, would begin academic activities in October with 1,533 students.

The governor implored the people of Iseyin to be accommodating as they would be playing host to students and staff of the campus.

Makinde said that he had fulfilled his promise to make the state an education hub.

He added that the university buildings and other infrastructure around Iseyin meant that his administration had developed the needed infrastructure which successive administrations could build on.

He congratulated Iseyin people on the appointment of their new king (Aseyin), promising to return to the town soon for his coronation.

Makinde urged the people of Oyo Town, particularly those jostling for the stool of Alaafin to embrace peace so that the next occupant could be announced.

He called on princes of Oyo Town and other interested parties to stop bickering over the selection of a new Alaafin of Oyo.

The governor warned that the respected stool of Alafin would not be traded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was the special guest of honour at the inauguration.

Obasanjo praised Makinde for efforts in repositioning tertiary institutions in the state.

According to Obasanjo, the structures on ground for the take-off of the Iseyin Campus of LAUTECH could compete with buildings of universities anywhere in the world.