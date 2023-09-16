ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Makinde inaugurates Iseyin Campus of Ladoke Akintola of Technology

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obasanjo praised Makinde for efforts in repositioning tertiary institutions in the state.

Makinde inaugurates Iseyin Campus of Ladoke Akintola of Technology. [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]
Makinde inaugurates Iseyin Campus of Ladoke Akintola of Technology. [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Recommended articles

In his address at the occasion, Makinde announced that the campus, to be known as LAUTECH College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources, would begin academic activities in October with 1,533 students.

The governor implored the people of Iseyin to be accommodating as they would be playing host to students and staff of the campus.

Makinde said that he had fulfilled his promise to make the state an education hub.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the university buildings and other infrastructure around Iseyin meant that his administration had developed the needed infrastructure which successive administrations could build on.

He congratulated Iseyin people on the appointment of their new king (Aseyin), promising to return to the town soon for his coronation.

Makinde urged the people of Oyo Town, particularly those jostling for the stool of Alaafin to embrace peace so that the next occupant could be announced.

He called on princes of Oyo Town and other interested parties to stop bickering over the selection of a new Alaafin of Oyo.

The governor warned that the respected stool of Alafin would not be traded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was the special guest of honour at the inauguration.

Obasanjo praised Makinde for efforts in repositioning tertiary institutions in the state.

According to Obasanjo, the structures on ground for the take-off of the Iseyin Campus of LAUTECH could compete with buildings of universities anywhere in the world.

The former president, accompanied by the governor, later unveiled the commemorative plaque of the campus and cut the inauguration tape in the presence of some traditional rulers and hundreds of other people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Foundation, UN agency train 600 Nigerian police officers on best practices

Foundation, UN agency train 600 Nigerian police officers on best practices

Makinde inaugurates Iseyin Campus of Ladoke Akintola of Technology

Makinde inaugurates Iseyin Campus of Ladoke Akintola of Technology

German govt donates 2,000-bed mobile barracks to Nigeria police

German govt donates 2,000-bed mobile barracks to Nigeria police

We’ll follow due process in award, execution of contracts - Otti’s aide

We’ll follow due process in award, execution of contracts - Otti’s aide

Jigawa govt distributes ₦1.08bn cash grant, food palliatives

Jigawa govt distributes ₦1.08bn cash grant, food palliatives

Katsina govt enrolls 1,600 senior civil servants for ICT training

Katsina govt enrolls 1,600 senior civil servants for ICT training

Gov Mbah signs Enugu Electricity Bill into law, targets $30bn economy

Gov Mbah signs Enugu Electricity Bill into law, targets $30bn economy

UniAbuja, UniCal, others running unaccredited engineering courses - COREN

UniAbuja, UniCal, others running unaccredited engineering courses - COREN

FG to resettle 22,071 IDPs in Niger – Minister

FG to resettle 22,071 IDPs in Niger – Minister

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police