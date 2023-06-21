Makinde forwards list of 7 commissioner-nominees to Oyo Assembly

The Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, made this known on Wednesday at the plenary while reading the governor’s letter to the assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list included: Messrs Seun Asamu and Akinola Ojo, who were Commissioners for Energy and Finance respectively during Makinde’s first tenure.

Others nominees were: Mrs Fausat Sanni and Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, both former Commissioners for Women Affairs and Public Works and Transport respectively.

Also on the list were: former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Musbau Babatunde and his Agriculture and Rural Development counterpart, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi.

Mrs Toyin Balogun, who was Makinde’s Women Mobilisation Director in the last general elections, also made the list.