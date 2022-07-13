RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Makinde expresses shock over Assembly member’s death

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has expressed shock over the death of Ademola Popoola, member representing Ibadan South-East Constituency II, in the State House of Assembly.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]
This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan by the governor’s Special Assistant on Print Media, Moses Alao.

Makinde described the death of Popoola as sad, painful and a huge loss to the state.

The governor commiserated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, on whose platform Popoola was elected into the House and “even secured a ticket to seek another term”.

Makinde equally expressed his heartfelt condolence to the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, members of the Assembly, immediate family of the deceased and the people of Ibadan South-East Constituency II.

He prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the late lawmaker, whom he said contributed his best in the House toward the overall development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Popoola died on Tuesday evening at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, at the age of 45.

