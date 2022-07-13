Makinde expresses shock over Assembly member’s death

Makinde described the death of Popoola as sad, painful and a huge loss to the state.

The governor commiserated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, on whose platform Popoola was elected into the House and “even secured a ticket to seek another term”.

Makinde equally expressed his heartfelt condolence to the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, members of the Assembly, immediate family of the deceased and the people of Ibadan South-East Constituency II.

He prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the late lawmaker, whom he said contributed his best in the House toward the overall development of the state.