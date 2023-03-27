Makinde condoles with Oyo Speaker over mum’s death

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Ibadan by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, Moses Alao.

Makinde described the death of Mrs Ogundoyin as painful and shocking.

He also condoled with the entire Adeseun Ogundoyin Dynasty of Eruwa and the people of Ibarapa land in general.

Makinde further described the deceased who was the Iyaloja-General of Ibarapa land, as a heroine of note among women.

“Though the death of the speaker’s mum will leave a huge vacuum in Ibarapa land and Oyo state.

“It is gratifying that she was alive to witness his son’s re-election into the house of assembly and the landslide victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election.

“I pray to God to grant repose to the soul of the late Ogundoyin, a heroine for all she fought for and achieved as a wife, mother and community leader.

“This death is shocking and painful but we can only give thanks to God, who gives and takes life.

