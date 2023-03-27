ADVERTISEMENT
Makinde condoles with Oyo Speaker over mum’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

Makinde also condoled with the entire Adeseun Ogundoyin Dynasty of Eruwa and the people of Ibarapa land in general.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Ibadan by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, Moses Alao.

Makinde described the death of Mrs Ogundoyin as painful and shocking.

He also condoled with the entire Adeseun Ogundoyin Dynasty of Eruwa and the people of Ibarapa land in general.

Makinde further described the deceased who was the Iyaloja-General of Ibarapa land, as a heroine of note among women.

“Though the death of the speaker’s mum will leave a huge vacuum in Ibarapa land and Oyo state.

“It is gratifying that she was alive to witness his son’s re-election into the house of assembly and the landslide victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election.

“I pray to God to grant repose to the soul of the late Ogundoyin, a heroine for all she fought for and achieved as a wife, mother and community leader.

“This death is shocking and painful but we can only give thanks to God, who gives and takes life.

“I encourage the speaker and his siblings to be strong and of good courage, while I also pray to God to grant the entire Ogundoyin family the fortitude to bear this loss,” Makinde said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

