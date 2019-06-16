Tukur made the call in Jalingo when officials of the State Universal Basic Education Board and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) led 100 youths they trained on “Safe and Quality Education for Every Child” to his palace on a courtesy visit.

The Chief noted that when enacted, such a law would help in no small measure in tackling child marriage which was inimical to women’s health in the country.

According to him, this will be possible if government at all levels make primary and secondary education free and compulsory for all Nigerian children.

“Government should endeavour to declare primary and secondary education in the country free and compulsory especially for the girl-child,” he said.

Tukur called for serious penalties for teachers and university lecturers who harass female students sexually, so as to encourage parents to send their female children to school.

“It is only when parents are given the confidence that their female children are in safe hands while in school that they will willingly enroll them in schools,” he noted.

ALSO READ: Nigeria welcomes EU suggestions on improving elections in Nigeria – Presidency

Earlier, Mrs Kerkebe Ibrahim, the team leader, told the chief that they were in his palace to seek his support for a safe and quality education for all children in the country, especially the girl-child.

Ibrahim explained that the 100 youths had undergone training for three days on safe and quality education to help in carrying out advocacy to ensure more investment in education.