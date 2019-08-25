Following the signing of the Premium Power Agreement between Ikeja Electric and Magodo residents, Lagosians living in the estate have not experienced power outage in the last two weeks.

The Premium Power Agreement is an initiative by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) under the Willing Buyer, Willing Seller initiative.

The initiative according to TheCable, is a commitment to specific service level standards while the customer agrees to pay a tariff that is above the current MYTO tariff.

While expressing his satisfaction at the level of power supply the get from Ikeja Electric, a Magodo resident, Innocent Nwankwo said, “We currently enjoy 24 hours supply and we believe this initiative is giving us value. We have a mixed development in Magodo estate. There are those who operate business and there are residential”.

“We all need adequate supply, And we were able to agree on this. In my opinion, if other communities shows interest I think Ikeja Electric can replicate this initiative.”

Another resident, Adewale Anthony said, "What we really want is now possible — and that is constant power that enables us to use it when we need it. By giving us the opportunity to enter into this agreement, we were able to make a choice of what we want in terms of supply availability."

“Since the signing of the contract, we have been enjoying the supply.”

Since the implementation of the Agreement on August 15, 2019, Magodo residents have been enjoying 24-hour supply.