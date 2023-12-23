ADVERTISEMENT
Luxury bus owners commend FG on 50% transport fare rebate

News Agency Of Nigeria

ALBON described the gesture as the dawn of the "Renewed Hope" for the association in the Luxury Bus industry and their numerous passengers nationwide.

The is contained in a statement by the ALBON Secretary, Nonso Ubajaka and Frank Nneji, the Founder of Associated Bus Company (ABC) Transport on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ALBON is the organization overseeing the Owners and Operators of long-distance mass transit Inter-State Bus Service.

The association urged the passengers to take advantage of the gesture of the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu by enjoying the 50 per cent bus fare reduction.

“This substantial discount, approved by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, effected from Thursday, December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024, on select routes operated by ALBON members.

“All passengers travelling during this festive period are enjoined to alleviate their transportation cost to their various destinations during this festive period.”

“The association also commend the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, for his tireless efforts to provide significant relief for the travelling masses during this festive period,” he said.

ALBON described the gesture as the dawn of the “Renewed Hope“ for the association in the Luxury Bus industry and their numerous passengers nationwide.

“The 50% fare reduction is expected to greatly benefit the travelling public during the festive period.

”ALBON’s commendation signifies a vote of confidence in Senator Alkali’s leadership in the transportation sector,” he added.

