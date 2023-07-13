ADVERTISEMENT
LP wants INEC to account for ₦‎300bn budget, donor funds used for 2023 polls

Nurudeen Shotayo

Labour Party asked INEC to explain to Nigerians how it spent the funds allocated to it for the general elections.

A match up photo of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [File]
A match up photo of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [File]

The demand was made by the opposition party via Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, at a media briefing in Abuja, on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Osuntokun argued that Nigerians deserved to know the details of INEC expenditure of budgeted disbursements for the prosecution of the 2023 general election, which he described as “the worst election conducted in recent memory.

He said, “We also demand unequivocally, the immediate dismissal from office and prosecution of Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, and the commencement of a forensic financial investigation, into the expenditure of budgeted disbursements and Donors’ funds received by INEC…not the least of which is the ₦‎300 billion appropriated from the National purse, as well as other funds and materials from international donor agencies.”

The Labour Party campaign DG also said it was disheartening to note that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu's spokespersons chose to condemn the European Union Observer Mission's report on the 2023 general elections.

He accused the ruling party of engaging in selective celebration, having praised the observer group for its report on the 2019 election.

Osuntokun said, “The Labour Party and the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation condemn vehemently, the negative and jaundiced responses on the EU Report and other Election Observers’ reports, by the Spokespersons of the APC administration and other Ill-informed persons, which are totally in discord with the mood of the nation, at this time and which also present an embarrassing contrast to the celebration of the 2019 Election reports, from these same Observer groups.”

Speaking further, he urged “those who have deployed hired protesters to the offices of the EU in respect to their election report to desist from any further wastage of public funds, as the objective of intimidation is without basis, and has failed from the beginning.

“We commend the international community and civil society for their continued support in growing and consolidating our democracy.

It is now only logical, bolstered by the final Observer Group reports, that the international community take immediate and appropriate punitive action against Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, Barrister Festus Okoye and other top administrative and field staff of INEC, directly complicit in the desecration of these elections.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

