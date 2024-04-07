Look for Shawwal moon on Monday, Sultan directs Muslims ahead of Eid-el-Fitr

Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council Sokoto, conveyed the directive in a statement issued in Sokoto on Sunday.

The statement reads: ”This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday, April 8, equivalent to the 29th day of Ramadan 1445AH, will be the day to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.

“Furthermore, the public can report sightings of the new moon through the following telephone numbers: 08037157100, 07067416900, 08066303077, 08036149757, 08035965322, and 08099945903,” it stated.

The Sultan prayed for Allah’s continued assistance to Muslims in fulfilling their religious duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, immediately follows Ramadan, marking the commencement of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.