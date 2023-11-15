Long queues resurface in few fuel stations, others shut down in Enugu State

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the situation on the first day of the strike on Tuesday, observed that major markets – Ogbete Main Market, New Market, Gariki Market and others – opened for business.

However, NAN observed panic buying in markets as most customers were busy stocking their bags with any food items and household consumables their money can buy. Most banks within the metropolis also opened for business, while most government offices – both Federal and State Governments – opened for business as well.

At one of the fuel stations, Emeka Nwabueze, said that he came to get some fuel in his car as the strike might linger beyond normal. Nwabueze said: “I am taking precautions as situations are hardly predictable today in the country.

“It is good I get this fuel to keep my running around as I cannot afford to be held back due to lack of fuel in my car as I have someone I frequently take to the hospital for medical check-ups.”

Another, Innocent Monday, said that it was better to join in getting the fuel now in this queue before they tell you that it is ₦800 or ₦1,000 per litre in black market due to the ongoing nationwide strike. Meanwhile, the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have directed all workers within its affiliate unions in Enugu State to join the ongoing nationwide strike.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Enugu State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Fabian Nwigbo, and the Enugu State Chairman of TUC, Comrade Benneth Asogwa, on Tuesday in Enugu.

“This is sequel to the resolutions of the Joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of NLC and TUC to embark on nationwide strike starting from November 14, 2023.

“All workers under the affiliate unions of the NLC and TUC in Enugu State are hereby directed to proceed on indefinite strike from 12 midnight of November 14, 2023.

