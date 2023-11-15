ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Long queues resurface in few fuel stations, others shut down in Enugu State

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN observed panic buying in markets as most customers are busy stocking their bags with any food items and household consumables their money can buy due to the strike.

Long queues resurface in few fuel stations, others shut down in Enugu State [Premium Times Nigeria]
Long queues resurface in few fuel stations, others shut down in Enugu State [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the situation on the first day of the strike on Tuesday, observed that major markets – Ogbete Main Market, New Market, Gariki Market and others – opened for business.

However, NAN observed panic buying in markets as most customers were busy stocking their bags with any food items and household consumables their money can buy. Most banks within the metropolis also opened for business, while most government offices – both Federal and State Governments – opened for business as well.

At one of the fuel stations, Emeka Nwabueze, said that he came to get some fuel in his car as the strike might linger beyond normal. Nwabueze said: “I am taking precautions as situations are hardly predictable today in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is good I get this fuel to keep my running around as I cannot afford to be held back due to lack of fuel in my car as I have someone I frequently take to the hospital for medical check-ups.”

Another, Innocent Monday, said that it was better to join in getting the fuel now in this queue before they tell you that it is ₦800 or ₦1,000 per litre in black market due to the ongoing nationwide strike. Meanwhile, the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have directed all workers within its affiliate unions in Enugu State to join the ongoing nationwide strike.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Enugu State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Fabian Nwigbo, and the Enugu State Chairman of TUC, Comrade Benneth Asogwa, on Tuesday in Enugu.

“This is sequel to the resolutions of the Joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of NLC and TUC to embark on nationwide strike starting from November 14, 2023.

“All workers under the affiliate unions of the NLC and TUC in Enugu State are hereby directed to proceed on indefinite strike from 12 midnight of November 14, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The strike action shall continue until we receive a contrary directive from our National Leaders,” the statement said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Rep, Kwallu vows to reclaim seat in 2027 after court nullifies election

Former Rep, Kwallu vows to reclaim seat in 2027 after court nullifies election

NDELA chairman inaugurates clinic, drug rehabilitation centre in Maiduguri

NDELA chairman inaugurates clinic, drug rehabilitation centre in Maiduguri

National Security Adviser urges NLC to call off strike, condemns attack on labour leader

National Security Adviser urges NLC to call off strike, condemns attack on labour leader

Creative industry must embrace insurance against life emergencies - NFVCB

Creative industry must embrace insurance against life emergencies - NFVCB

House Speaker, Abbas, contractor disagrees on deadline for chamber renovation

House Speaker, Abbas, contractor disagrees on deadline for chamber renovation

FG establishes industrial hubs to accelerate job creation in the country

FG establishes industrial hubs to accelerate job creation in the country

Long queues resurface in few fuel stations, others shut down in Enugu State

Long queues resurface in few fuel stations, others shut down in Enugu State

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

Nigeria records 27,698 Sexual and Gender Based Violence cases in 3 years

Nigeria records 27,698 Sexual and Gender Based Violence cases in 3 years

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

Anti-corruption fight must promote economic growth - Olukoyede

NLC President, Joe Ajaero after alleged mob attack in Imo State during Wednesday, protest. [Vanguard]

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi said the 2023 supplementary budget failed to address national needs. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]

Tinubu's government ignored urgent needs in ₦2.1trn supplementary budget - Obi