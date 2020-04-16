The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adamu said the development was counter productive and would undermine the efforts of the federal government in containing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The I-G therefore, directed Commissioners of Police to ensure full implementation of the restriction order, especially as it relates to night travels.

He said the warning was sequel to intelligence at the disposal of the Force showing that road transport workers, especially interstate operators, had continued to defy the lockdown order.

According to him, the lockdown is for 24 hours daily with night hours not excluded.

He called on the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association to caution their members against the ”ugly development."

Adamu urged the leadership of the unions to educate their members on the need to adhere to the restriction order, adding that violators would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The I-G commended Nigerians for their understanding and cooperation in the enforcement of the restriction order.

He gave the assurance that the police would continue to do its best to protect lives and property of Nigerians and urged citizens to take advantage of emergency numbers of the force.

Adamu also urged Nigerians to visit the police website on https://www.npf.gov.ng/information/emergency_number.php for the emergency numbers to reach out to relevant police authority at the various command levels.