ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Every man must go home to meet God - Cleric urges Nigerians to live life with end in mind

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cleric also charged all to be righteous and good to one another.

Live your life with the end in mind - Cleric urges Nigerians [BBC]
Live your life with the end in mind - Cleric urges Nigerians [BBC]

Recommended articles

He charged them to be righteous and good to one another, with the mindset that the end could come at anytime.

Ugwoegbu, the Priest-in-Charge, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ibadan, gave the charge in his sermon at a funeral service held for the late Philip Boamah, a Green Eagles legend who donned the national colours in 1974/75.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Boamah was also a one-time coach of notable football clubs in Nigeria like Leventis United, Julius Berger Football Club of Lagos, Kwara Stars, Dolphin FC and 3SC of Ibadan formerly IICC Shooting Stars, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boamah, who alongside his teammates like Segun Odegbami and Joseph Appiah won the first continental trophy for IICC Shooting Stars and Nigeria, died at the age of 74. Ugwoegbu, in his message at the service, took the Bible text from the book of Matthew 11, verses 25-30.

He said that the world could be described as a market for every man, where there must be a consciousness that one day, man must go back home to meet with God. The cleric described the late Boamah as someone who had respect for people around him and lived a fulfilled life.

He advised the children of the deceased to uphold the good legacy of their father. The cleric charged the children to remain united, take good care of their mother, and be committed to organising a Mass every year at the graveyard of their father, as part of anniversary programmes for the repose of his soul.

The first son of the deceased, Olugbenga Boamah, said that his father was a lover of children, with humility as his watchword. He said that his father was loved and celebrated by many young men, contemporaries, and elders in his neighbourhood, as he was fondly called ‘Baba Coach’.

NAN reports that the funeral service also featured a rendition of the Shooting Stars Sports Club anthem by the IICC Shooting Stars legends.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hours after FG closed case against him, Sowore demands release of Nnamdi Kano

Hours after FG closed case against him, Sowore demands release of Nnamdi Kano

Every man must go home to meet God - Cleric urges Nigerians to live life with end in mind

Every man must go home to meet God - Cleric urges Nigerians to live life with end in mind

Kaduna Govt plans to recruit 10,000 teachers to address education deficit in public schools

Kaduna Govt plans to recruit 10,000 teachers to address education deficit in public schools

Abia Governor's wife calls for gender-responsive approach to tackle drug abuse, addiction

Abia Governor's wife calls for gender-responsive approach to tackle drug abuse, addiction

Governor Aiyedatiwa launches rural road project to boost development

Governor Aiyedatiwa launches rural road project to boost development

Japan donates $50m grant to WFP, Nigeria among beneficiary countries

Japan donates $50m grant to WFP, Nigeria among beneficiary countries

European Union to invest 37 million Euros in Nigeria's power sector

European Union to invest 37 million Euros in Nigeria's power sector

Popular Abuja store sealed as FG goes after product hoarders

Popular Abuja store sealed as FG goes after product hoarders

Chinedu Anyaso re-elected as Chairman of IPMAN Enugu unit, vows to tackle over taxation

Chinedu Anyaso re-elected as Chairman of IPMAN Enugu unit, vows to tackle over taxation

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prince-ned-nwoko [PM News Nigeria]

Senator Ned Nwoko calls for urgent economic policy review amid rising inflation

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Give Tinubu time to fix Nigeria —  Arewa group urges Nigerians to shun protests

Reps urge FG to enforce executive order on Nigerian-made product patronage [Punch]

House of Reps urges FG to enforce executive order on Nigerian-made product patronage

President Bola Tinubu. [Premium Times}

Recite national anthem, pledge at all official functions - Tinubu mandates