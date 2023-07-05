LG retiree gets car, ₦10m as retirement gifts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayuba retired from active service when he turned 60 years.

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Alhaji Abdullahi Sabo, at the valedictory session organised by the council, commended Ayuba for his dedication to duty, hard work and outstanding work ethics while in service.

Sabo, while presenting the car and the cash, described the outgoing officer as “a seasoned administrator, role model, dedicated and exemplary public servant”.

He said Ayuba made significant impact in various capacities during his service, adding that his dedication to work and gentleman posture were exemplary.

“He is a pleasant personality, reserved and resourceful. He is a gentleman who is contented and has served the council creditably.

“From all testimonies I have received, everyone is happy with him. Clearly, he offered impactful services.

“Life is not about the accumulation of wealth. A man’s life is measured on how much he has been able to impact lives.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chiya, said Ayuba had served meritoriously in various capacities over the years and contributed his quota to the growth of the six area councils in FCT.

According to him, Ayuba made great personal sacrifices.

“He is gifted with analytical skills, deep understanding of administrative situations and is dedicated to work.”

While wishing him well, he added that staffers of the council would miss him, particularly his calm disposition.

In his remarks, Ayuba thanked the FCT for the opportunity to serve and also appreciated his colleagues for organising a befitting retirement party for him.

“I am humbled to hear all these good comments that have been said about me and I am grateful to all of you for organising a valedictory party in my honour,” he said.

