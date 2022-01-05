RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lekan Balogun is the new Olubadan of Ibadan

The last Olubadan died this week.

Lekan Balogun
Lekan Balogun

Ibadan high chiefs have settled on Lekan Balogun as the new Olubadan of Ibadan.

On January 2, 2022, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, died aged 93.

There has been some controversy over the ascension of Balogun to the throne.

However, during a meeting which held in Mapo hall, Ibadan, the 10 high chiefs announced that there is no court case preventing them from appointing the new Olubadan.

They added that the administration of the late ex-Governor Abiola Ajimobi did not tamper with the Ibadan chieftaincy declaration of 1957 by elevating them from high chiefs to kings.

Speaking during the meeting, Balogun said: “I enjoin you all to discard all unfounded rumours and insinuations capable of disturbing the peace of Ibadanland, irrespective of the quarter from which such fake news emanate.

“In line with the traditional practice of Ibadanland when an occasion like this arises, the Olubadan-in-Council has been up and doing liaising with the Oyo state government to ensure that every necessary step to sustain the peace of the city is strictly followed.”

An ex-Attorney General in Oyo, Michael Lana, had written to Governor Seyi Mankinde to say that since Balogun and other high chiefs in the council had been crowned kings by the late Ajimobi, it is illegal to elevate any of them to the throne of Olubadan.

