Legal Aid council receives 297 cases in 10 months in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

207 cases were on criminal matters while 90 were on civil cases.

The State Coordinator of the Council, Muhammad Auwal-Kofa, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano. He said that out of 297 cases, 207 were on criminal matters while 90 were on civil cases.

According to him, the criminal cases are on rape, armed robbery, homicide, theft and criminal breach of trust, while the civil cases are on land dispute, debts recovery, marriage and inheritance.

“Out of the 297 cases, 106 cases were completed, while 191 were still pending in court.

“Our mandate is to ensure equality and justice for all Nigerians by providing effective free legal aid and assistance in a way that reflects basic constitutional ideals and goals of government to access justice,” Auwal-Kofa said.

He advised residents of the state who could not afford to pay for such legal services, to feel free and contact the council as it’s duty was giving voice to the voiceless.

News Agency Of Nigeria

