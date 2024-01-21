If you need a 9-5 job, better security, leave Nigeria - Amaechi

Amaechi, a former Rivers State Governor, said this while commenting on the mass exodus of Nigerians to foreign countries in search of greener pasture, a phenomenon otherwise known as 'Japa.'

In recent years, young and skilled Nigerians have continued to emigrate to other countries in droves to further their education and, most importantly, tie down a better job in a safer environment.

This development has created the challenge of brain drain at home as many skilled professionals continue to leave the shores of the country for a better life abroad.

However, in the view of the former minister, the japa phenomenon is a consequence of the kind of leadership Nigerians voted for.

He made this known while speaking on an Arise TV programme, ‘Perspectives,’ on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Amaechi, who said he's opposed to the idea of leaving the country as there are better opportunities at home, advised that anyone who is in search of job opportunities and better security should follow the japa trend.

Conversely, he argued that Nigerians stand to gain better opportunities when they resist the lure of leaving the country, noting that one can become a minister or a governor overnight.

"I have always discouraged those who want to leave the country, I say 9-5? Yes, you can always get 9-5 job when you leave the country, but you can never get the opportunity you get in Nigeria.

"You can just wake up one day and become a minister in Nigeria. You can just wake up one day, and you become a governor. It just happens, I don't know how the country operates.