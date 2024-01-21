Nigerians deserve whatever they voted for - Amaechi

He said the mass exodus of Nigerians to foreign countries in search of greener pasture, otherwise known as the japa phenomenon, is a consequence of the kind of leadership the people voted for.

He argued this while appearing as a guest on the Arise TV programme, ‘Perspectives,’ on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Amaechi served a two-term tenure as the Governor of Rivers State and spent another eight years as Nigeria's Minister of Transportation under the former President Muhammadu Buhari's government.

He attempted to contest for the 2023 presidential election but his ambition was thwarted at the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, where Bola Tinubu ran away as the winner before the latter later emerged as the President.

Commenting on the country’s current state, Amaechi advised Nigerians in search of job opportunities and security to explore opportunities abroad but argued that staying back in the country is the best decision because opportunities abound.

He stressed that Nigerians can position themselves for better opportunities when they resist the lure of leaving the country, adding that one can become a minister or a governor overnight.

"I have always discouraged those who want to leave the country, I say 9-5? Yes, you can always get 9-5 job when you leave the country, but you can never get the opportunity you get in Nigeria.

"You can just wake up one day and become a minister in Nigeria. You can just wake up one day, and you become a governor. It just happens, I don't know how the country operates.

"So if you're looking for opportunities please stay back in Nigeria. If you're looking for 9-5, safety and all that... one of my friends said to me that supposing you're waiting for an opportunity and they kill you? Well, maybe that's your destiny.. honestly, the opportunities are here," Amaechi said.

When reminded that the type of opportunities he referred to can only cater to a very insignificant number of citizens, he said, "You just assumed the opportunities is about being in public office.

"I'm giving that example now. There are about 200 million Nigerians, just assume that you start cooking moi moi and you sell to one million Nigerians at one naira. How much is that? I think that's about 10m naira."

On the negative effect of japa in Nigeria, the former minister noted that the phenomenon can only be resolved through better governance.

He cited economy, insecurity, and lack of employment creation as the factors pushing the citizens outside, noting that only the government can find a solution to those challenges.

He, however, said Nigerians can't complain about the hardship and lack of economic opportunities after electing their leaders.

"I'm avoiding where you're going to. You can't discuss the issue of Nigeria without discussing politics. It's because you have to discuss the issue of the economy. Who manages the economy? The government. You have to discuss the issue of safety and security, who manages safety and security? The government.

"You have to discuss the issue of creation of opportunities, creation of employment, and all that. So, what you can tell is Nigerians get what they want. Nigerians get what they deserve. You don't complain after.