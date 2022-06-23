RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawyer who wore traditional worshippers' attire to Supreme Court speaks

Nurudeen Shotayo

The lawyer became the centre of attention as he walked his way into the Supreme Court premises.

Human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omoirhobo.

A human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omoirhobo, became the cynosure of all eyes at the Supreme Court on Thursday, for donning an African traditional worshippers’ attire to proceedings at the Apex court.

Omoirhobo revealed that his choice of clothing to court is an expression of his fundamental human rights as prescribed by a recent judgement of the Supreme Court which permits all Nigerians to display their way of worship and the use of hijab in schools and public places.

Pulse reported that the Supreme Court on Friday, June 17, 2022, gave the judgment in an appeal filed by the Lagos State Government.

Human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omoirhobo.

Dismissing the state government’s appeal, the Supreme Court upheld the earlier judgement of the Court of Appeal which ruled that the ban on hijab was discriminatory against Muslim students in the state.

The lawyer was said to have arrived at the court at about 9:05 am barefooted with feathers attached to his wig.

He was also spotted wearing a gourd with cowries around his neck and a red wrapper tied around his waist.

While addressing journalists at the court, Omoirhobo expressed his gratitude to the apex court for its decision on Section 38 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which allows for the freedom of expression of religious beliefs.

Human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omoirhobo. [Twitter:@Florence_Esq] Pulse Nigeria

He said, "I am very grateful to the Supreme Court just last week Friday they made a very resounding decision that promotes Section 38 of the constitution. That is our right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

“That we are free to express our way of worship in our schools and in our courts. That decision was reached on Friday and that has encouraged me.

“Because I am a traditionalist and this is the way I worship. Based on the decision of the Supreme Court this is how I will be dressing henceforth in court because I am a strong adherent to ‘Olokun’, the god of rivers.”

The human rights lawyer added that the judgement has empowered every Nigerian, irrespective of their profession, to express their religious beliefs through their mode of dressing.

Nurudeen Shotayo

