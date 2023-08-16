ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawyer files an alleged defamatory suit of ₦‎10bn against Twitter, DSS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawyer filed the suit against the allegation that Twitter, now known as X, negligently allowed the defamatory, ethnic profiling and racist comments against him by the DSS under the leadership of its director-general on the security agency’s platform on July 18 for more than 96 hours.

Lawyer files an alleged defamatory suit of ₦‎10bn against Twitter, DSS
Lawyer files an alleged defamatory suit of ₦‎10bn against Twitter, DSS

Recommended articles

In the writ of summons marked: FCT/HC/CV/7186/23 and filed at the FCT High Court by Malachy Nwaekpe Opara listed Twitter Nigeria Limited and Director-General (DG) of State Security Service (also known as DSS) as 1st and 2nd defendants.

The State Security Service and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice are listed as 3rd and 4th defendants respectively in the suit dated Aug. 11 and filed Aug. 14.

The lawyer filed the suit against the allegation that the Twitter, now known as X, “negligently allowed the defamatory, ethnic profiling and racist comments against” him by the DSS under the leadership of its director-general on the security agency’s platform on July 18 for more than 96 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opara, who alleged that the post was caused to be published and made viral to millions of readers, described the message as “false, defamatory, demeaning, disparaging and harmful.”

He, therefore, sought eight reliefs which include “an order of this honourable court directing the 2nd and 3rd defendants (DG and DSS), jointly and severally, to issue a letter of apology on the 1st defendant’s platform twitter and a daily newspaper widely read across the federation of Nigeria.

He sought an order of court directing the defendants to, jointly and severally, pay to the claimant the sum ₦‎10 billion as general damages for the various defamatory, demeaning, disparaging and harmful words of the 3rd defendant under the leadership of the 2nd defendant which words were published and caused to be made viral by the 1st defendant in its twitter platform.

“An award of 10% post judgment interest per annum on the entire judgment sum from the date of judgment till same is fully liquidated.”

The matter was yet to be assigned to a judgment at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the tweet, the DSS was quoted as having written the following, “Charge and bail, overzealous uninformed IPOB/ESN lawyer Maxwell Okpara mobilises other like minded lawyers against DGSS.

“Futile Efforts. Well, Nigerians, beware! This is in bad faith. Transferred aggression.

“A Biafran republic agitator and outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN governor.

“Is IPOB defending one of theirs? What a contradiction, what’s the connection, may Maxwell be properly educated on points of law, please.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Training will enhance operations against insecurity – GOC

Training will enhance operations against insecurity – GOC

'If FG gets agriculture right, Nigeria’s inflation rate will reduce' - Ex-ANAN president

'If FG gets agriculture right, Nigeria’s inflation rate will reduce' - Ex-ANAN president

Lawyer files an alleged defamatory suit of ₦‎10bn against Twitter, DSS

Lawyer files an alleged defamatory suit of ₦‎10bn against Twitter, DSS

17 Niger soldiers go down with over 100 suspected jihadists

17 Niger soldiers go down with over 100 suspected jihadists

Kaduna IRS arrests 6-man gang of illegal tax collectors

Kaduna IRS arrests 6-man gang of illegal tax collectors

UN award winner urged world leaders to empower youths to tackle climate change

UN award winner urged world leaders to empower youths to tackle climate change

Gov. Sani appoints new heads of agencies for Kaduna State

Gov. Sani appoints new heads of agencies for Kaduna State

They inherited a challenging economy – Oshiomhole defends Tinubu's government

They inherited a challenging economy – Oshiomhole defends Tinubu's government

MTN, Mastercard, Exponential Consulting empower 20,000 women entrepreneurs

MTN, Mastercard, Exponential Consulting empower 20,000 women entrepreneurs

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth